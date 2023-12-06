ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller presented the Albuquerque Public School Board with the city’s school-based Violence Intervention Program. VIP is a gun violence program aimed at preventing at-risk youth from getting involved with gun violence.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, APS’s superintendent and Mayor Keller pushed the idea of expanding the program into all Albuquerque high schools. “It would be mostly reliant on legislative funding at this point. All of the things we’ve talked about these past few months, that’s not in our budget. It would have to come from something else,” said APS Superintendent Scott Elder.

The city and APS will be making a joint request at the upcoming legislative session for funding. The original program was initially funded by Kellogg. Now, it’s up to Albuquerque City Council to allocate funding for VIP. The current program serves students at West Mesa High School.