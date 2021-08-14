Officials address bullying, securing guns in press conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a press conference Saturday, city officials emphasized that bullying is an ongoing challenge at Albuquerque schools. Mayor Tim Keller called it a dark and tragic day for our community.

As families continue grieving, Keller urged parents to make sure they secure guns at home with a gun lock or gun safe. Moving forward, he’s also calling on schools to continue intervention, de-escalation, and mediation services.

A victims’ advocate through APD was at the hospital with Bennie’s Family on Friday. “I learned about this young man, that was described as a protector and that he was very kind. And I think that says a lot about his upbringing and the kind of person that he was,” said Terry Huertaz, Victim Liaison Manager.

There will be no classes at Washington Middle School on Monday. APS is also hosting counseling sessions for staff and families affected by the tragedy.

