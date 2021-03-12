Office of Sen. Heinrich offering policy-making workshop for college students

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Office of Senator Martin Heinrich is offering a free virtual policy workshop for students. The four-part Policy Workshop Series will teach college students how to come up with, formulate, and propose federal policy.

The workshops end with student presentations of their own federal policy proposal on immigration, clean energy, public education, or criminal justice reform. The classes begin with an orientation on Monday, March 15, and run through mid-April.

Policy Workshop Series Schedule

Monday, March 15 (5-6 pm) – Orientation

Friday, March 19 (2-3:30 pm) – Brainstorming & Discovery Workshop

Friday, March 26 (2-3:30 pm) – Research & Development Workshop

Friday, April 2 (2-3:30 pm) – Searching for Stakeholders Workshop

Week of April 12-16 (TBD) – Final Presentation

According to the Office of Sen. Heinrich, each workshop is created to introduce students to different brainstorming, research, development, and review processes of legislative policy development. Students who are interested in the workshop series can register online.