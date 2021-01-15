Nuclear Science Museum shows how the Bernoulli Principle works

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When Museum Educator at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History David Gibson comes by, he always brings something that piques our interest in science. This week, he gave a brief demonstration using the Bernoulli Principle and air pressure and also wanted to talk about what would be in store for STEAM Day 2021.

This year, STEAM Day will be virtual. “That gives us some neat opportunities because now we can have demonstrations that aren’t even in our state,” Gibson said. The Virtual STEAM Day will take place online on February 20, 2021.

During the pandemic, the team at the Nuclear Science Museum has provided us with simple experiments you can do at home. The experiment they brought in today is called “The Jumping Can” and showcases the Bernoulli Principle.

For this experiment, all you need are a couple of plastic cups. Put one cup inside the other and blow straight at the side of the cup. The cup on the inside should pop up.

The Nuclear Science Museum is hosting a Martin Luther King Day camp about light and color. The museum is currently open with limited capacity.