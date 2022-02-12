ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids and their families took to the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History for the annual “Discovery STEAM Day.” The event teaches kids about science, technology, engineering, art, and math while giving them hands-on activities to enjoy.

Those activities include flight simulators, robotics, and even making ice cream with liquid nitrogen. While kids are the main focus of the day, organizers say the museum holds something for everyone to explore.

“So, whether someone comes into the museum just to see the exhibits on a regular day or they come to our programs, there’s really something for everyone,”