Nonprofit partners with church for back-to-school supply event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit focused on K-12 education is helping students and their families get much-needed school supplies. “Especially after a crazy year, which was this last year with COVID, we just want to tell parents that they’re being heard, we hear them, and if we can bless them in any way possible, even with this just small gift as they get ready for the school year, we’re happy to do it,” said Libre Institute Community Engagement Director Ruben Guajardo.

The Libre Institute partnered with the Church of the King’s House Sunday at West Bluff Park to hand out 700 packages to families. They are including things like backpacks, school supplies, and food.

The nonprofit is holding multiple events throughout the state, with three more planned for next weekend in Farmington, Roswell, and Las Cruces.

