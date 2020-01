ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools wants to know which teachers are going above and beyond.

In April, APS will be recognizing this year’s teachers who are really making a difference. Nominations are open to educators in all Bernalillo County schools.

All you have to do is share some information on your teacher and explain how they have gone above and beyond. Nominations close on Friday.

