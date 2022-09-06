NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nominations for the 2023 Golden Apple Award for Teaching Excellence open next week. The nomination period will be open from Sept. 12 through Nov. 12.

To be nominated this year, teachers must be employed fulltime, working in an elementary school classroom, and must have taught for the last six years, with at least four of those in New Mexico. Winners will also receive a $4,000 grant and a $1,500 cash prize. For more information or to nominate an outstanding educator, visit goldenapplenm.org