No snow days: APS will not cancel online classes due to weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School district announced Friday there will be no delays or snow days during remote learning.

The school district says as long as students are remote learning, classes will continue as scheduled. According to a news release, the only students whose schedules may be impacted by the weather are those in the APS Special Education that attend school in small groups.

The release also states APS will accommodate students who lose internet access due to storm. If students do lose power during a storm, APS says students are encouraged to complete assignments or engage in learning that doesn’t require connectivity. Then, once power is restored, students should touch base with their teachers and make arrangements to make up work.

The school district announced in August that remote learning would be in effect until at least the end of December. APS says once schools shift into a hybrid model of learning, that combines in-person and online learning, weather delays will be announced in a traditional way. That would include robocalls, social media updates and posts to APS.edu.

