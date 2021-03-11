NMSU’s animation program among America’s best

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The animation program at New Mexico State University is among the best in the country according to the Animation Career Review. They looked at nearly 200 programs and put NMSU at 22.

It’s also the seventh-best program in the region. The program has grown in popularity in recent years.

According to an NMSU press release, Animation Career Review considers animation programs in degree-granting institutions and judges based on academic reputation, admission selectivity, depth, and breadth of program faculty among other factors. Geographic location is also considered because students who attend schools in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, New York, Chicago, etc. have a distinct advantage over students in other parts of the country in terms of employment opportunities.