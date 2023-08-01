LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University wants to teach high school culinary and hospitality educators more about where their food comes from. They want to do it with the hopes of passing that knowledge to their students.

The university’s hospitality school has launched a program to train teachers in agricultural science.

“The objective is to bring more knowledge of agriculture and sustainability into high school classrooms,” NMSU Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management Director Jean Hertzman said. “Essentially, we’re training the trainers – high school teachers – so their students can learn about these concepts and carry them into their future educational and professional endeavors.”

The workshop’s first session starts this October, and each course is eight weeks long.

A questionnaire application for the initiative can be found by clicking here.