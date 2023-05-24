LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Students from New Mexico State University were recently honored at the Google offices in Seattle as part of the company’s tech exchange program. It’s a pipeline program to help prepare Black, Latino, and Native American students for technical internships.

A group of seven NMSU students in this year’s cohort were involved in up to four Google courses covering software development, project management, applied data structures, and technology careers. The students were there during the spring semester.

“I had the opportunity to meet numerous Tech Exchange students and hear about their experiences, as well as interact with Googlers,” said Siegrist, an NMSU computer science student. “It was an amazing experience that allowed me to forge valuable connections, expand my network, and make friends with individuals I would not have met otherwise.”

According to an NMSU press release, the school was among the first Hispanic-Serving Institutions selected in 2018 to participate in the program where students learn applied computer science and problem-solving skills. A Google mentor was also paired with the team to aid in professional development.