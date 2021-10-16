NMSU STEM Outreach Center receives millions in grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s STEM Outreach Center has received a more than $26 million grant for after-school programs. The state Public Education Department offered the grant to increase the number of learning centers to 47 in Doña Ana, Grant, and Hidalgo Counties.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque speed cameras ordinance signed into law
- Politics: Albuquerque mayoral candidate accused of violating FCC provisions
- Weather: Milder, sunny Saturday on tap
- Crime: Video shows alarming behavior of security guards towards customer
- Español: KRQE En Español: Viernes 15 de Octubre 2021
The programs are designed to help kids become literate, learn about math, and even teach them about robotics, coding, and photography.