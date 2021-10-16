NMSU STEM Outreach Center receives millions in grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s STEM Outreach Center has received a more than $26 million grant for after-school programs. The state Public Education Department offered the grant to increase the number of learning centers to 47 in Doña Ana, Grant, and Hidalgo Counties.

The programs are designed to help kids become literate, learn about math, and even teach them about robotics, coding, and photography.

