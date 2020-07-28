NMSU STEM Outreach Center receives $2.7M in funding for programs

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s STEM outreach program will continue to educate children thanks to a state grant. The Albuquerque Journal reports that NMSU’s STEM Outreach Center received $2.7 million from the Public Education Department to fund out-of-school-time STEM programming in the Las Cruces and Gadsden school districts.

The funding will allow the center to provide its programming to qualifying elementary and middle schools in each district in the 2020-2021 academic year.

