NMSU researcher studies impact of childhood movement on overall physical lifestyle

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A researcher at New Mexico State University is studying how childhood movement can impact an overall physical lifestyle. Larissa True is a professor of kinesiology.

True’s studies focus on motor skill development and she’s been looking at how movement in kids can effect their abilities to learn motor skills. True says she learned about a gene that, if mutated, can cause people to have a harder time learning those basic motor skills.

However, she says her research shows that if those people consciously tried to be more active, their body will produce more of that gene and help them learn those motor skills despite the gene mutation.