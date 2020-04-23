NMSU regents approve tuition hike

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty about the state budget, and that impacts New Mexico’s public universities. New Mexico State University regents are reacting, approving a tuition increase for the next school year.

It’s a 3% increase and will go, in part, toward scholarships. That translates to about $200 extra year even with the increase, regents expect to face a deficit. The money they get from the state is heavily reliant on oil and gas revenue which has taken a major dive in the last two months.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources