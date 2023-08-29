LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University (NMSU) Regents professor recently received an award from a national agricultural group. The Crop Science Society of America (CSSA) acknowledged Bernd Leinauer for his outstanding contributions to crop science.

Leinauer is a Regents professor and turfgrass Extension specialist in the College of Agriculture and has been awarded the Fred V. Grau Turfgrass Science Award. The honor is in recognition of his work in turfgrass science over the past 15 years.

“I consider this award as the highlight of my academic career,” Leinauer said in an NMSU press release. “The award is the highest national research award given by our society. It rewards the efforts our team has put in over 20 years and recognizes the standing we have received nationally and internationally on the topic of turfgrass water conservation.”

In addition to the award, Leinauer will receive a $2,000 prize. He will receive the award during a November ceremony.