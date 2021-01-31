NMSU recognized for its business, criminal justice degrees

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico university is getting some notice for its quality courses.

The 2021 U.S. News and World Report, which ranks the hundreds of universities across the country, is giving a nod to New Mexico State University for several of its courses. NMSU tied for 27th in the nation for Best Online Business Bachelors Degrees and tied 50th for its Criminal Justice Online Master’s programs.

NMSU has been honored as a top-tier university for best colleges for eight of the last nine years.

