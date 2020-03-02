NMSU receives grant to research Jupiter

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – NASA is helping a state university do some out of this world research. The Las Cruces Sun-News is reporting that New Mexico State University is receiving a three-year grant from NASA.

The nearly $285,000 grant comes from NASA’s new frontiers data analysis program. NMSU students will now get to analyze Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Researchers hope to learn more about the largest planet in the solar system. They will eventually publish their findings in journals available at the university.