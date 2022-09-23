LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s science laboratory is getting $2 million in federal funding to launch a new pilot program. The Defense Civilian Training Corps program will prepare undergraduate students for jobs within the Department of Defense in a variety of fields like data literacy, engineering, and technology.

Students will also be able to obtain security clearances to help expedite the process of entering national security careers once they graduate.