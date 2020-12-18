NMSU receives $450K grant for chile pepper research

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is getting a major funding boost for its chile pepper research. The USDA recently gave a $450,000 grant to the team.

Researchers from the College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences at the university are currently working with a team at Texas A&M to study the issues affecting pepper production in the southwest. The money will help fund that project.

According to an NMSU press release, the goals of the project are to identify high-yielding pepper varieties that are tolerant to environmental and biological stresses and adapted to specific locations. The goal is also to implement strategies to detect, monitor, and control plant pathogens on peppers.

Latest News