LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has narrowed down its provost search to four candidates. Starting Thursday, the university will host a series of open forums to introduce the finalists.

Adolfo Santos, G. Eric Skipper, Alan Shoho, and John Kiss – all of whom hold administration positions at other schools. One of them will replace Carol Parker, who was put on leave last November and not reinstated.

Parker and then-President John Floros came under fire in 2021 over claims they misused school funds and engaged in unethical hiring and promotion practices. Floros stepped down as president last year for a planned sabbatical.

NMSU is also looking for a new chancellor after the regents opted not to renew Dan Arvizu’s contract.