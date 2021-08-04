NMSU professor heads to Ireland to research race, immigration and sports

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University English professor is going to Ireland to research race, immigration and sports. Rus Bradburd was a basketball coach at the University of Texas at El Paso and NMSU.

Story continues below:

He is now an English professor at NMSU and his research has focused on how sports can facilitate social changes. Bradburd recently received a Fulbright scholarship award. He will spend the 2022 spring semester at Queen’s University in Ireland, teaching and writing.

He will also spend the semester interviewing minority athletes and immigrant refugees from predominantly white sports to understand their views.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES