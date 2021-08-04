NMSU professor heads to Ireland to research race, immigration and sports

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University English professor is going to Ireland to research race, immigration and sports. Rus Bradburd was a basketball coach at the University of Texas at El Paso and NMSU.

He is now an English professor at NMSU and his research has focused on how sports can facilitate social changes. Bradburd recently received a Fulbright scholarship award. He will spend the 2022 spring semester at Queen’s University in Ireland, teaching and writing.

He will also spend the semester interviewing minority athletes and immigrant refugees from predominantly white sports to understand their views.