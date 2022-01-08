NMSU president steps down

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The president of New Mexico State University, John Floros, is stepping down from his role. Chancellor Dan Arvizu made the announcement Friday in a letter to students.

The letter highlighted Flores’s success as president but did not give a reason for his departure. Arvizu said Dr. Floros’s position will not be filled and Arvizu will take over the duties as president of the Las Cruces campus himself.

The letter states the move has been approved by the Board of Regents.

Back in November, the faculty senate and student government approved a no-confidence resolution. No word if this resignation has anything to do with that.

