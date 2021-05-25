NMSU partners with Smithsonian Latino Center for art conservator partnership

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is partnering with the Smithsonian Latino Center for an internship program. In a first-of-its-kind partnership, interns will have gained six months of hands-on experience becoming art conservators.

The partnership with the Smithsonian Latino Center will last for five years and will support four NMSU students per year with internships for up to six months each. According to a press release from NMSU, the Smithsonian Latino Center received funding from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support the program and will include transportation, housing, and a stipend.

Through the program, the university reports that students will gain experience while restoring bronze statues, religious retablos, and other pieces of fine art. NMSU’s museum conservation program is one of only two universities nationwide that prepares students for careers in the field.

Additional information on NMSU’s museum conservation program can be found online at artdepartment.nmsu.edu.