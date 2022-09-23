LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University officials have confirmed that a student has tested positive for Monkeypox. The student, who lives off-campus, tested positive about two weeks ago and is currently isolating while recovering from the virus.

University health officials were monitoring the student’s close contacts but said there was a low risk for transmission. School officials said they would not send alerts for every case of Monkeypox but would provide instructions to people who have had close contact with some with the virus.