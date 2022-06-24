LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – NM PREP Academy gave middle and high school students the opportunity to explore engineering through projects at New Mexico State University. The program also provided NMSU College of Engineering faculty a chance to obtain broader impact assistance for research grants.

This summer, the students worked with engineering faculty members in-person to strengthen their concept of engineering topics. The students are being assessed for learning outcomes with outcomes contributing to research by the engineering faculty and the Office of Outreach and Recruitment.