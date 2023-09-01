LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University (NMSU) College of Arts and Sciences is hosting its second annual “Night at the Museums.” The event will take place on Thursday, September 14 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the campus museums at Kent Hall and Devasthali Hall.

The night will include tours of both museums and the outdoor areas between Kent and Devasthali halls will include music, displays, and demonstrations by various college departments. Local food trucks Luchador, Green Chile Paddy Wagon, and Francy Emilade will be there as well as mocktails from Amador Live.

According to an NMSU press release, this year’s event is focused on raising awareness of the Creative Media Institute (CMI). The school says the CMI program currently has more students than it can accommodate at its facilities. The CMI offers training in digital filmmaking, animation, and visual effects.

Tickets are available online for $10 and children 12 and under are free. Each ticket purchase includes one free specialty drink.