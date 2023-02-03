LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University will be hosting a fruit grower workshop next month. The event, put on by the university’s Cooperative Extension Service, will be held on March 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The annual workshop will educate fruit growers on methods for orchard improvement. The topics for this year also include talks on pest management, no till management, and wildlife control.

The workshop costs $20 and preregistration is required. Lunch will be included. People interested can register online or call Amanda Benavides at 505-685-4523.