NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s Agricultural Science Center in Los Lunas is hosting a field day August 8. Attendees will get a chance to learn from NMSU researchers and extension staff about different crops and weed control, among other topics.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. August 8, and field tours will start at 9 a.m. A free lunch will be provided at noon. Some research topics that will be presented will include tomatoes, chile peppers, jujube production, native and improved forage grasses and grape varieties. There will also be a garden that features pollinator habitat and mulch study. Attendees can take a self-guided tour that includes a scavenger hunt, bee and honey demonstration, Q&A booth and more.