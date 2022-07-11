LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is once again getting a renewed grant from the US Department of Energy to keep studying particles that form protons and neurons. The renewed grant for NMSU is $1.26 million.
Officials say this research is necessary for technological advancement to better understand how particles behave and interact. Researchers say the study can even help advance medical equipment.