NMSU commencement ceremonies will honor 2020, fall 2021 graduates

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University will honor graduates who earned degrees in 2020 during a commencement ceremony at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Pan American Center. In a news release, NMSU reports that over 300 Aggies are expected to participate in the ceremony after the pandemic forced the cancelation of in-person graduations last year.

The university will then honor doctoral and master’s degree candidates starting at 6 p.m. in a ceremony for 320 students who earned advanced degrees during the fall 2021 semester. Over 200 will participate in this ceremony.

Saturday at 9 a.m. a third ceremony for undergraduates will conclude festivities as 866 students earned bachelor’s degrees during the semester. More than 600 students will participate in the ceremony.

Gabrielle Martinez, NMSU graduation and curriculum data specialist and commencement coordinator states in the news release that NMSU will not have capacity restrictions or ticket requirements for guests at the ceremonies. Guests are asked to practice social distancing when possible and masks are required for everyone at all times in the Pan American Center and any NMSU buildings.