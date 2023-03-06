LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences (ACES) is hosting its annual open house on April 1. It’ll be held from 9:00 a.m. to noon on the NMSU campus and is free to attend.

“ACES Open House will provide residents of Las Cruces and the surrounding areas with the opportunity to visit our facilities, look at the advancements, [and] learn about the research and activities that are being conducted to benefit New Mexicans,” said College of ACES Dean Ronaldo A. Flores Galarza.

Visitors can pick up an exploration map at the welcome tent outside Gerald Thomas Hall at 940 College Drive. There will also be wine tasting, games, interactive activities, and videos.