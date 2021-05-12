NMSU allowing a limited number of guests to attend graduation

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is allowing a limited number of guests and will also show its commencement online. The festivities honoring the more than 1,800 graduates will take place Friday and Saturday.

The county moved to Turquoise Level last week. Graduates are allowed to invite a maximum of two guests to the in-person ceremonies. A university spokesperson says in part, planning commencement takes months and they had to craft plans for a more restrictive level to ensure the safest possible environment.

The ceremonies will also be streamed live at the following links:

