NMSU allowing a limited number of guests to attend graduation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is allowing a limited number of guests and will also show its commencement online. The festivities honoring the more than 1,800 graduates will take place Friday and Saturday.

Story continues below

The county moved to Turquoise Level last week. Graduates are allowed to invite a maximum of two guests to the in-person ceremonies. A university spokesperson says in part, planning commencement takes months and they had to craft plans for a more restrictive level to ensure the safest possible environment.

The ceremonies will also be streamed live at the following links: