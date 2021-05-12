NMSU allowing a limited number of guests to attend graduation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is allowing a limited number of guests and will also show its commencement online. The festivities honoring the more than 1,800 graduates will take place Friday and Saturday.
Story continues below
- Don’t Miss: Westgate Community Center damaged in Sunday fire
- Trending: As moratorium end nears, PNM urges customers to apply for bill help
- Vaccine: Businesses, organizations can now request on-site COVID-19 vaccination events
- Education: Lawsuit: Pecos Independent Schools was ‘indifferent’ towards sexual abuse of students
The county moved to Turquoise Level last week. Graduates are allowed to invite a maximum of two guests to the in-person ceremonies. A university spokesperson says in part, planning commencement takes months and they had to craft plans for a more restrictive level to ensure the safest possible environment.
The ceremonies will also be streamed live at the following links:
- May 14 – Graduate Ceremony: Streaming Online at NMSU Panopto
- May 15 – Undergraduate Ceremony: Streaming Online at NMSU Panopto
- May 15 – All degree recipients: Streaming live on NMSU Facebook, NMSU YouTube, NMSU Panopto, and KRWG-TV.