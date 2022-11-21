LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is working with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to develop artificial intelligence for nuclear plant safety. They are working alongside North Carolina State University.

On the $500,000 project, they’re looking to establish a technical basis for the development of A.I. that can be used to assess the condition of nuclear power plants. It will also help operators make maintenance and operations decisions to prevent accidents or mitigate impact.