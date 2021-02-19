NMPED: Unaccounted-for students shrinks to under 3,000

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The number of unaccounted-for students stands at 2,700. The New Mexico Public Education Department says it now has located 78% of more than 12,000 students who were enrolled in public school last spring but not in the fall.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned to find these students to assure that they are safe and learning. In the end, there may be some students we just can’t reach, but it will be a very small number,” said Katarina Sandoval in a news release, the PED deputy secretary leading the project.

They say 26% of the students they’ve found enrolled in private schools, 23% moved out of state, 3% dropped out. They are still looking for 2,716. They say there is no contact information on file for about 650 of them. The NMPED says it will continue to work to find them.

According to a news release, school districts are required to report enrollment and attendance data to NMPED at regular intervals, beginning in late October. NMPED says the data is not released until it is verified but because of growing public concern about disengaged students amid remote and hybrid learning, the department broke protocol in November by announcing the unverified data suggesting more than 12,000 students were unaccounted for.