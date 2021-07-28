NMPED to hold hearing for suspended Los Lunas School Board members

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The hearing for the Los Lunas School Board members who were suspended is set to begin Wednesday. The entire five-member board was indefinitely suspended by the New Mexico Public Education Department in May.
Story continues below
- MASKS: CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
- EDUCATION: Mask guidance for upcoming New Mexico school year released
- UPCOMING: New Mexico 2021 Tax Free Holiday List
- EXPOSURE: Colorado monitoring 2 people after monkeypox exposure on flight
Officials say some members violated procurement and public access laws as well as the state public school code and professional ethical standards. The suspended school board consists of President Eloy G. Giron, Vice President P. David Vickers, Secretary Frank A. Otero and members Bryan C. Smith and Steven R. Otero.