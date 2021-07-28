NMPED to hold hearing for suspended Los Lunas School Board members

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The hearing for the Los Lunas School Board members who were suspended is set to begin Wednesday. The entire five-member board was indefinitely suspended by the New Mexico Public Education Department in May.

Officials say some members violated procurement and public access laws as well as the state public school code and professional ethical standards. The suspended school board consists of President Eloy G. Giron, Vice President P. David Vickers, Secretary Frank A. Otero and members Bryan C. Smith and Steven R. Otero.