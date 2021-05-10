NMPED survey identifies students lacking access to internet, computers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced the completion of a cross-agency broadband working group to complete a wide-reaching, planned broadband connectivity initiative by the Public Education Department.

Story continues below

Aspects of the initiative include quickly getting devices to students who don’t have them as well as utilizing all available options for students who don’t have high-speed internet. The PED implemented a help desk to assist students with connectivity and devices.

On April 30, a court ordered the state to identify at-risk students and their teachers who don’t have access to digital learning. The PED launched a survey last week to identify students who still need electronic devices or connectivity. The survey will be an ongoing tool to provide current data.

Families responses will be linked through an educational database with student addresses and academic status to identify geographical areas and at-risk students needing priority attention.