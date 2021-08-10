NMPED selects who will serve in place of suspended Floyd School Board

Stan Rounds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Public Education announced Tuesday that Stan Rounds will serve in place of the Floyd School Board while the board remains suspended. Rounds is the executive director of the New Mexico Coalition of Educational Leaders. According to a news release, he has also served as a superintendent in four New Mexico school districts.

“Your passion for service to the students of New Mexico, your professional expertise, and your standing as a dedicated and highly respected member of the New Mexico community of educational leaders make you an ideal fit to serve in this capacity,” PED Secretary Ryan Stewart wrote in the letter designating Rounds on Monday.

In early August, Stewart suspended the five-member Floyd school board over its COVID-19 policy. The school district in Roosevelt County voted to go against the PED’s guidelines on masks, temperature checks, air filtering and surveillance testing for the upcoming year.

Stewart reinstated Superintdnet Damon Terry the same day he suspended the board. Terry who has been reporting directly to Stewart will now report to Rounds.

Rounds has spent 27 years in the superintendent’s role. First in Des Moines, New Mexico school district. He later became superintendent in Alamogordo, Hobbs and Las Cruces.