NMPED secretary to give midyear school update

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart will hold a webinar at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18 to provide a midyear review and to discuss what lies ahead for New Mexico public schools. KRQE News 13 will live stream the webinar live on this page.

The New Mexico Department of Health and the PED announced on Dec. 11 that schools will be temporarily closed after winter break to minimize what may be a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases. The state announced that no in-person learning will be permitted during the weeks of January 4 and January 11, 2021.

