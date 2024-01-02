SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s public education department has received an $8 million grant for its teacher residency program. NM Residencies provides classroom experience to aspiring teachers by pairing them with established educators.

The NMPED says 80% to 90% of teachers who complete the program remain in the same district and three years and 70-80% remain in the same district after five years. The department says it also helps reduce classroom size and teacher workloads.

According to an NMPED press release, NM Residencies’ three goals are:

Strengthen the teacher recruitment and selection processes to attract, prepare, and retain a strong teaching force that reflects the state’s student population.

Build consistency across residencies to ensure equitable access to well-prepared teachers.

Create sustainable funding streams with competitive wages so paid residencies can grow and become the norm in New Mexico.

Officials say the grant will develop open-source resources to be shared nationally. Basic Policy Research will also conduct an external evaluation and the findings will be communicated widely.