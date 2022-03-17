NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school graduation rate in New Mexico remained steady in 2021, despite a predicted drop due to the pandemic. The Public Education Department revealed a 76.8% graduation rate, only point one percentage point lower than the year before.

PED officials have also seen improvements in certain groups of students, including those with disabilities and minorities. “It’s exciting, it’s something that I take personally,” says Secretary Kurt Steinhaus. “It’s a big deal getting a kid to graduate from high school.”

APS’s graduation rate rose to 76%. That’s one percentage point higher than last year and a 14% rise over the last seven years. APS says when you exclude charter schools in Albuquerque the graduation is 80%.