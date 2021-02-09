NMPED looking to waive end of year tests

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department will seek a waiver to pause standardized tests this spring. New Mexico is joining other states in asking the U.S. Department of Education to let them skip the end of the year student assessments, much like it did last year when the pandemic forced schools to close.

PED Secretary Ryan Stewart says testing students in this environment would only provide invalid data. Instead, the state suggests allowing schools and districts to decide for themselves whether to administer the tests and only to gauge individual student benchmarks.