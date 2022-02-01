SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students who are under quarantine because of COVID can now access help through a hotline. It will provide on-demand technical support and homework help.

The hotline, 800-805-1192, is available to quarantined K-12 students in districts and charter schools participating in ENGAGE New Mexico, a Public Education Department program created early in the pandemic to help keep students engaged in learning.

The resource was set up by PED to help students who might not have access to virtual learning as they did in the first year of the pandemic. Eligible students can call between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Video chats are also available for more in-depth help in English or Spanish.