NMPED launches emotional learning portal

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state launched a new portal to help families with social and emotional issues. The Public Education Department partnered with 7 Mindsets, a national leader in online social-emotional learning solutions.
The portal provides resources for topics like bullying, drug and alcohol addiction, and mental health. It’s free for students, parents, and teachers.
The portal went live Tuesday, but the official kickoff will be Sept. 28. The department will host a webinar at 3:30 p.m. to show implementation strategies for schools and districts. Registration, which is required, is available online. For more information, visit the Path to Wellness New Mexico website.