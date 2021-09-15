NMPED launches emotional learning portal

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state launched a new portal to help families with social and emotional issues. The Public Education Department partnered with 7 Mindsets, a national leader in online social-emotional learning solutions.

Story continues below:

The portal provides resources for topics like bullying, drug and alcohol addiction, and mental health. It’s free for students, parents, and teachers.

The portal went live Tuesday, but the official kickoff will be Sept. 28. The department will host a webinar at 3:30 p.m. to show implementation strategies for schools and districts. Registration, which is required, is available online. For more information, visit the Path to Wellness New Mexico website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES