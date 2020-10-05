NMPED creates online portal for school re-entry plans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department is making it easier to see how well schools are doing on their re-entry plans. The state has created a new, online portal showing whether schools are operation remotely or in a hybrid model or if they are fully re-open. PED officials say they’re constantly collecting data from school districts to make re-entry decisions.

“The 2020 school year opened with a patchwork of education options, and parents, families and communities are understandably hungry for information about the status of their children’s schools,” said Katherine Avery in a news release, interim director of strategic outreach at the PED. “Obviously, the Public Education Department has never collected this kind of data before but now that we’ve got it, we want to share it in the easiest format possible.”

According to the same news release, data is organized alphabetically by the school district. Every school within a district is listed as “remote,” “small groups,” “hybrid” or “full.”

“Remote” means schools are operating only through distance-learning. Students and staff are not expected to come into the building (unless staff is performing an essential, in-person duty).

"Small Groups" means a school is mostly in remote but bringing in either K-3rd graders or special education students of all ages for small-group instruction, adhering to a 5:1 student-to-staff ratio and maintaining social distancing.

"Hybrid" indicates a school is operating at 50 percent capacity by alternating student cohorts between studying remotely and coming to school for in-person learning. Families that select online-only options may continue their child's distance learning during the hybrid stance.

"Full" indicates a school is in a low enrollment "micro-district" that has been approved to transition to in-person learning by maintaining small-group ratios and social distancing.

According to the news release, a separate column lists the county where the school is located and is color-coded from red to green to indicate that county’s status on the New Mexico Department of Health’s map showing COVID-19 spread. PED says the data will be updated regularly.