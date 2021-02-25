NMPED: COVID-19 positivity rate down, testing up

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department says there is very little evidence of COVID-19 spread in schools. NMPED says only nine school facilities were on the COVID-19 Watchlist Wednesday and Tuesday. Schools are placed on the Watchlist if there are at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period.

“This is great news for New Mexico schools. It shows that all the required protocols our school communities have worked so hard to put in place are, indeed, creating a safe environment for our students, educators, and school staff as we expand in-person learning,” Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said in a news release. “We are meeting our commitment to safety, and the credit goes to school administrators who put these protocols in place and are making sure they are followed.”

In comparison, on November 25, when districts were in virtual learning, 56 school buildings were on the Watchlist.

According to the same news release, all New Mexico school districts and charter schools were allowed to expand in-person learning beginning Feb. 8, and nearly 50% of public schools across the state are now offering a hybrid learning model including 40 of the state’s 89 districts and several charter schools. NMPED says about 42,000 students and 9,000 educators were on campus regularly for in-person learning.

NMPED says New Mexico public schools have a total enrollment of about 330,000 students and a total staff of about 50,000. No public school has appeared on the closure list for having four or more Rapid Responses.