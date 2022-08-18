SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the New Mexico Public Education Department announced that they have issued over 2,100 new teacher licenses since February 1. In an NMPED press release, the department said interest in filling teacher jobs has grown following pay raises and other recruitment efforts to address a nationwide shortage of educators.
They say another 1,400 teacher license applications are pending approval. If they are, that means 3,580 new teachers will be licensed since the beginning of 2022.
A website has launched for licensed teachers to find information about available jobs is now available. Those interested in a career in teaching can also learn more about the career.