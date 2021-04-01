NMPED: 28% of New Mexico school districts now offering in-person learning

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports that more than a quarter of state school districts were in full reentry the week beginning on March 28 however, the department states that the number of students and staff in the classroom declined sharply due to spring break. In a press release, NMPED says that of the state’s 187 districts and charter schools, 52 of them, about 28%, are now welcoming students into classrooms every school day.

The department states that the number of districts and schools in hybrid learning is dropping with 40 districts or 21% in hybrid this week compared to the 113 or 60% of them that were in hybrid learning a week ago. NMPED reports that 19 New Mexico school districts and charter schools that serve around 66,000 students expanded in-person learning the week starting on March 28 will all 19 moving to full reentry.

Those school districts and charter schools are the following:

Alamogordo

Artesia

Aztec

Carlsbad

Carrizozo

Clovis

Farmington

Hagerman

Hobbs

Lovington

Questa

Roswell

Santa Rosa

Tatum

Truth or Consequences

Altura Preparatory School (Albuquerque)

La Academia Dolores Huerta (Las Cruces)

Montessori Elementary & Middle School (Albuquerque)

South Valley Preparatory School (Albuquerque)

No districts or charter schools were reported to have moved from remote to hybrid learning this week. In total, 68% fewer students are in classrooms this week compared to last week due to many districts being on spring break according to NMPED.

The following data was reported to the NMPED:

29,708 out of 317,000 children in classrooms (9%), down from 92,989 (29%) a week earlier;

13,929 out of 51,000 school staff in buildings (27%), down from 30,360 (60%) a week earlier

The department announced that all schools are expected to move to full reentry no later than April 5 as it has been determined that it is safe to do so with practices in place to limit viral spread of COVID-19. NMPED reports that as of Wednesday, March 31, all of New Mexico’s nearly 51,000 K through 12 educators and school staff have been offered the vaccine.

According to the press release, until recently the Department of Health vaccine registry didn’t distinguish between pre-K, K through 12, and higher education so a detailed count of K through 12 educators who have been vaccinated is not available. NMPED states that about 53,000, or almost 84% of the 63,000 pre-K through college educators in the registry have received at least one shot with just over 30,000 or 48% being fully vaccinated.

The department says that to date, no New Mexico public school has had to close for 14 days and return to remote learning due to COVID-19 spread as indicated by four or more rapid responses in a 14-day period. Rapid responses are defined as a series of interventions that are put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and start when the NMDOH notifies a school that an employee or students has a confirmed case and was on the campus or in the facility during the infectious period.

Only an individual school that reaches the four in 14 threshold is required to return to remote learning and other schools that are in the same district are not affected. According to NMPED, in the week ending on March 26, 16 school facilities appeared on the Environment Department’s Watchlist which indicates that they had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period.

Those school facilities include:

Albuquerque

Albuquerque Academy

APS Student Transportation

Immanuel Lutheran School

Mission Achievement and Success 2.0

Valley High

Volcano Vista

Artesia

Artesia High

Belen

Central Elementary

Cloudcroft

Cloudcroft Elementary

Las Cruces

Las Cruces High

Rio Rancho

Cibola High

Cleveland High

Santa Fe

Atalaya Elementary

Santa Fe High

Sunland Park