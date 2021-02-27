NMPED: 24 schools on COVID-19 watchlist

education, elementary school, learning and people concept – group of school kids sitting and listening to teacher in classroom from back

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced 24 school buildings in the state appeared on the covid-19 Watchlist for the week ending on Feb. 26. To be put on the watchlist, a school or business had to have at least two Rapid Responses within a two-week period.

ALAMOGORDO

● Alamogordo High

● New Mexico School for the Blind



ALBUQUERQUE:

● Albuquerque High

● APS Student Transportation

● Hoover Middle

● Hope Christian High School

● Jimmy Carter Middle

● Lavaland Elementary

ARTESIA

● Grand Heights Early Childhood



CARLSBAD

● Carlsbad High

● Carlsbad Intermediate

● Desert Willow Elementary



DEMING

● Red Mountain Middle

HOBBS

● Mills Elementary



JEMEZ PUEBLO

● Jemez Valley Elementary



RIO RANCHO

● Cleveland High

● Ernest Stapleton Elementary

● Maggie Cordova Elementary

● Rio Rancho Elementary

● Rio Rancho High

● Sandia Vista Elementary

● Shining Stars Preschool



RUIDOSO

● Ruidoso High



SILVER CITY

● La Plata Middle

During this period, no schools were placed on the Closure List. The watchlist is maintained by the NMED and includes schools and businesses in the state. Those with four or more Rapid Responses in a two-week period are placed on the Closure List and required to close and return to remote-only instruction.