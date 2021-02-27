NMPED: 24 schools on COVID-19 watchlist

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced 24 school buildings in the state appeared on the covid-19 Watchlist for the week ending on Feb. 26. To be put on the watchlist, a school or business had to have at least two Rapid Responses within a two-week period.

ALAMOGORDO
● Alamogordo High
● New Mexico School for the Blind

ALBUQUERQUE:
● Albuquerque High
● APS Student Transportation
● Hoover Middle
● Hope Christian High School
● Jimmy Carter Middle
● Lavaland Elementary

ARTESIA
● Grand Heights Early Childhood

CARLSBAD
● Carlsbad High
● Carlsbad Intermediate
● Desert Willow Elementary

DEMING
● Red Mountain Middle

HOBBS
● Mills Elementary

JEMEZ PUEBLO
● Jemez Valley Elementary

RIO RANCHO
● Cleveland High
● Ernest Stapleton Elementary
● Maggie Cordova Elementary
● Rio Rancho Elementary
● Rio Rancho High
● Sandia Vista Elementary
● Shining Stars Preschool

RUIDOSO
● Ruidoso High

SILVER CITY
● La Plata Middle

During this period, no schools were placed on the Closure List. The watchlist is maintained by the NMED and includes schools and businesses in the state. Those with four or more Rapid Responses in a two-week period are placed on the Closure List and required to close and return to remote-only instruction.

